Equalizer 1-Day Volume Tops $260,154.00 (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a market cap of $3.83 million and $260,154.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043078 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,520.62 or 0.06577142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,208.66 or 0.99699136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00043481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00046915 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

