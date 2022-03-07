Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) to post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $4.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

EQNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.91. The stock had a trading volume of 77,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,986. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.70%.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

