Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock Holdings Decreased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,291,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,808 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $38,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,968,000 after buying an additional 1,726,223 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Equitable by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,168,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,222,000 after buying an additional 386,138 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Equitable by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,784,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,080,000 after buying an additional 237,890 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Equitable by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,955,000 after buying an additional 166,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,552,000 after buying an additional 1,859,553 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQH stock opened at $30.65 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

In other Equitable news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $2,916,050. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

