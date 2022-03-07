Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $13.36 on Monday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $39.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 56.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (Get Rating)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.