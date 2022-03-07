Equities Analysts Set Expectations for American Public Education, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for American Public Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.10 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

APEI opened at $19.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $368.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Public Education by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,334,000 after acquiring an additional 136,136 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in American Public Education by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in American Public Education by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in American Public Education by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

