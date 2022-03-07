EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $75.26

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.26 and last traded at $75.94, with a volume of 135162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.55.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESLOY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.16.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.
