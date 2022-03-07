Evercore ISI Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $344.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SNOW. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $329.63.

NYSE SNOW opened at $209.65 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.49 and a 200-day moving average of $317.57.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total value of $22,003,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total transaction of $4,451,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock valued at $612,551,701. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

