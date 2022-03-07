Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Receives $4.15 Average PT from Analysts

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.15.

CAHPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Evolution Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of CAHPF opened at $3.12 on Friday. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

