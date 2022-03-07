Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on EVK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($31.57) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.47 ($37.61).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €24.22 ($27.21) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($37.04). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.15.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

