Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 1,254.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider D Scott Coward sold 5,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $407,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
