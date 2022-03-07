Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $13,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 155,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after buying an additional 58,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,654,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.21.

CZR stock opened at $78.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.90. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

