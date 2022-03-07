Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,858,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246,262 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $29,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth $54,000. 20.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $5.33 on Monday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 2.01.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

