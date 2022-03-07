Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $133.33 Million Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 776.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $133,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,082,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,456,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $189.08 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $174.08 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.55.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

