Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 43,812 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 108.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,177 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,812 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,815,348,000 after purchasing an additional 398,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,524,000 after buying an additional 195,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $141.97 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.81 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $393.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.81 and a 200 day moving average of $142.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 308,135 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $42,821,520.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,503,492 shares of company stock worth $905,385,149. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

