Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 117.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 266.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Tesla by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $867.80, for a total transaction of $21,695,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,514,580 shares of company stock worth $1,461,538,672 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $847.49 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $851.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.08, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $952.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $927.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

