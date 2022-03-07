Exeedme Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $13.05 million and $2.50 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000522 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043436 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.85 or 0.06661567 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,749.36 or 0.99863337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00044043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00047511 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

