Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.71 Million

Equities analysts expect that Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) will post sales of $38.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expensify’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.57 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Expensify will report full year sales of $141.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.04 million to $142.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $179.97 million, with estimates ranging from $176.76 million to $183.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Expensify.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.76 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. OpenView Management LLC acquired a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $441,947,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $73,263,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $68,842,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $42,064,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $39,599,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXFY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.34. 418,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,690. Expensify has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

