Express (EXPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $471.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect Express to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $4.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $299.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.49. Express has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $8.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Express during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Express by 1,827.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 51,392 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Express by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 87,778 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Express during the 4th quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Express by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 866,733 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

