Express (EXPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $471.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect Express to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $4.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $299.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.49. Express has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $8.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Express Company Profile (Get Rating)
Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Express (EXPR)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.