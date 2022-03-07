Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FAST. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

FAST opened at $53.97 on Monday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average is $56.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.0% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

