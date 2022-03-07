Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.54

Shares of Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.54 and last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 69600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRRVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrovial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

