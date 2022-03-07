Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Price Target Raised to $21.50

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at B. Riley from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FDUS. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Shares of FDUS stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $20.10. 1,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,256. The stock has a market cap of $491.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.72. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $20.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 128.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 280.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment (Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.