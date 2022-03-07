Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Price Target Cut to $8.50

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 162.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FOA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Shares of Finance Of America Companies stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Finance Of America Companies has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70.

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $6,200,934.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOA. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth about $590,081,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,923,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth $2,934,000.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

