Financial Review: Eagle Financial Services (EFSI) and Its Competitors

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS: EFSI – Get Rating) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Eagle Financial Services to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

1.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Eagle Financial Services pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 25.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Financial Services’ rivals have a beta of 0.52, indicating that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eagle Financial Services and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Financial Services Competitors 2205 9234 7470 538 2.33

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 21.59%. Given Eagle Financial Services’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Financial Services has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Financial Services 20.41% 10.25% 0.90% Eagle Financial Services Competitors 29.14% 12.46% 1.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Financial Services $54.00 million $11.02 million 10.92 Eagle Financial Services Competitors $1.27 billion $292.01 million 12.10

Eagle Financial Services’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Services. Eagle Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Eagle Financial Services rivals beat Eagle Financial Services on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Eagle Financial Services (Get Rating)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berryville, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.