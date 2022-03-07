First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 210.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HII shares. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

HII opened at $218.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

