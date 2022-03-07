First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.45 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Match Group by 518.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Match Group by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 322.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $96.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 112.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.56. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.