First Hawaiian Bank Raises Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,674,000 after acquiring an additional 599,221 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10,173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 149,850 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,993,000 after buying an additional 121,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 111,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $185.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.43 and its 200-day moving average is $166.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.10 and a twelve month high of $185.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

