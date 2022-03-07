First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in SBA Communications by 10.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SBA Communications by 9.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 719,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,257,000 after buying an additional 59,982 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in SBA Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 181,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,899,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $3,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $330.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.74. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.82 and a beta of 0.40.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.23.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

