First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,105 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 141.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 14.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.11.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

FHB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

First Hawaiian Profile (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.