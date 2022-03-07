First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) vs. Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Critical Comparison

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) and Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Société Générale Société anonyme has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

94.2% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Republic Bank and Société Générale Société anonyme’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $5.31 billion 5.48 $1.48 billion $7.67 21.50 Société Générale Société anonyme $30.52 billion 0.64 $6.67 billion $1.46 3.18

Société Générale Société anonyme has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. Société Générale Société anonyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Republic Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Société Générale Société anonyme pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Republic Bank pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Société Générale Société anonyme pays out 6.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Republic Bank has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Société Générale Société anonyme is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and Société Générale Société anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 27.86% 12.82% 0.88% Société Générale Société anonyme 21.83% 6.69% 0.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Republic Bank and Société Générale Société anonyme, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 2 4 5 0 2.27 Société Générale Société anonyme 1 3 9 0 2.62

First Republic Bank currently has a consensus target price of $209.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.95%. Société Générale Société anonyme has a consensus target price of $33.36, indicating a potential upside of 619.26%. Given Société Générale Société anonyme’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Société Générale Société anonyme is more favorable than First Republic Bank.

About First Republic Bank (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk. The Wealth Management segment consists of the investment management activities of FRIM, First Republic Trust Company, FRTC Delaware, mutual fund activities through third-party providers, the brokerage activities of FRSC, and foreign exchange activities conducted on behalf of clients. The company was founded by James H. Herbert II in February 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Société Générale Société anonyme (Get Rating)

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama. The International Retail Banking & Financial Services segment consists of international retail banking including consumer finance activities; financial services to corporate; and insurance activities. The Global Banking and Investor Solutions segment comprises of global markets and investor services; financing and advisory; asset and wealth management. The company was founded on May 4, 1864 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

