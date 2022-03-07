First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Update

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the January 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of FCEF opened at $22.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 259,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter.

