First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Update

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the January 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Shares of FCEF opened at $22.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $26.26.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th.
