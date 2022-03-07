First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the January 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,805. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $14.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

