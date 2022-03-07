First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the January 31st total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

FPF stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 143,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,528. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,482,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,148,000 after purchasing an additional 132,718 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,668,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,087,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 73,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 632,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 176,002 shares during the period.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

