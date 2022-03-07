First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $101,000.

LMBS traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $49.42. 744,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,942. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

