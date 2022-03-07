First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.21

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 79053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,884,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 746.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 352,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 310,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

