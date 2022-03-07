Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $215.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.64% from the stock’s current price.
FIVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.67.
Five Below stock opened at $149.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.77. Five Below has a 52 week low of $147.14 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.
