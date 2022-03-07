Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $215.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.64% from the stock’s current price.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.67.

Five Below stock opened at $149.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.77. Five Below has a 52 week low of $147.14 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,060 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Five Below by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after acquiring an additional 468,212 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,348,000 after purchasing an additional 330,390 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Five Below by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,726,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,575,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,930,000 after purchasing an additional 32,198 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

