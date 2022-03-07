FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Up to $20.05

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.05, but opened at $21.29. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 4,855 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $114.59 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 111.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

