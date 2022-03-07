Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.85. Fortinet posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.82.

FTNT opened at $335.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.67, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $166.08 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,893. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

