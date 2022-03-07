Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives $9.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.63.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 160.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 319.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

