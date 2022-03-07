Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.
NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $8.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.05 and a 200-day moving average of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Barclays PLC raised its position in Forward Air by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,713,000 after buying an additional 307,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.
