Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $8.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.05 and a 200-day moving average of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Barclays PLC raised its position in Forward Air by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,713,000 after buying an additional 307,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

