Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $102.52

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $102.52 and last traded at $102.52, with a volume of 19 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.58.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.84.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 64.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

