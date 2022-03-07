Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $102.52

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $102.52 and last traded at $102.52, with a volume of 19 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.58.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.84.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 64.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.
Fox Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXF)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.