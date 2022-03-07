Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $102.52

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $102.52 and last traded at $102.52, with a volume of 19 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.58.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.84.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,003,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 146,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,707,000 after purchasing an additional 87,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Fox Factory by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 266,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,371,000 after purchasing an additional 72,992 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

