Franco-Nevada (FNV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post earnings of C$1.09 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$201.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$38.49 billion and a PE ratio of 44.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$174.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$175.47. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$134.76 and a 52 week high of C$205.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNV. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$194.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$190.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total value of C$1,136,363.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,657,396.41. Also, Director David Harquail sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.73, for a total value of C$1,133,449.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 845,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$145,260,250.38.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

