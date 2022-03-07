Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 380 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 158.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $9.59 on Monday, reaching $292.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,776. The firm has a market cap of $104.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

