Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Makes New $93,000 Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $77.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,525. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.