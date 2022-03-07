Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Makes New $93,000 Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CP stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $77.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,525. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 17.80%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
