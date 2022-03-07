Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 581 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.91 on Monday, reaching $99.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,277. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $95.25 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

