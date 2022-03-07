Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Middleby by 410.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 190.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 170.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Middleby by 203.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Middleby in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middleby alerts:

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIDD traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.90. 28,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,793. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.65. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $157.25 and a 52 week high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.56.

About Middleby (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.