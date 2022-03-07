Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.82.
FRHLF opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $12.01.
About Freehold Royalties (Get Rating)
Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
