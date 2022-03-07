Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Raymond James

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
FRU has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.77.
FRU stock opened at C$15.00 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$7.02 and a 12 month high of C$15.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 47.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04.
Freehold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.
