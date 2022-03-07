Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNLPF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of FNLPF stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fresnillo has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $13.65.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

