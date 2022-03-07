FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. FS KKR Capital reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FS KKR Capital.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.56. 1,688,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,966. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,626,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,454 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,977,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 286,504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,361,000 after buying an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,247,000. 32.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

